Mother receives posthumous degree for son killed in Homestead

MIAMI - The mother of a South Florida teen killed while sitting on a park bench last year accepted his high school diploma in an emotional ceremony Sunday.

While graduates of Grace Christian Preparatory in Miami celebrated their achievement, Jonika Scott, the mother of Jatavious Williams, stood up for her son and proudly displayed his diploma.

Williams, 17, was shot and killed by two teenagers as he sat on a Homestead park bench in January 2018.

The suspects were arrested days after the shooting and charged with second degree murder.

