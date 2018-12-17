Mother thinks son could have been targeted in Overtown shooting

MIAMI - The mother of a man who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami's Overtown neighborhood is asking anyone with information about the shooter or shooters to come forward.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. The man, identified by family members as Delquan Pigatt, 21, died at the hospital. His girlfriend was listed in critical condition.

Pigatt's mother said anyone who saw what happened needs to come forward, "because it can be your child next."

She said her son was shot once in the head at close range.

"I can't say if he was targeted or not, but the looks of it, yes," she said.

Pigatt's mother said she lost another son to gun violence in 2015.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.