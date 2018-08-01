Mother who lost daughter to gun violence wants to turn tragedy into change

MIAMI - Brokenhearted Shanay Jones clutches on to her late daughter Nyla's belongings as she tries to pick up the pieces.

It has been four long months for the young mother. Four months without her only child who police say was shot and killed by her own brother, Ronald Jones.

"Like she was always a happy baby, my baby never had a mean bone in her body," Shanay Jones said.

She recalls the last time she saw her 4-year-old.

"I dropped her off, and I told her like three or four times that I love her before I left out the door," Shanay Jones said.

Shanay Jones dropped off Nyla to hang out with her cousins in Miami's Liberty Square neighborhood in March. Once she left, Ronald Jones got into an argument with one of his sisters. As the fight escalated, Ronald Jones pulled out his gun and fired, police said. A stray bullet struck Nyla in the face as she was sitting in a nearby car.

"He apologized, but at the end of the day, It's not going to bring Nyla back," Shanay Jones said.

Shanay Jones said that more needs to be done in her community to end gun violence. She hopes to start a foundation in her daughter's name to help other families.

"We need help around here, there's no help," Shanay Jones said.

Shanay Jones launched a GoFundMe page to help start her foundation.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina acknowledges there is a serious problem throughout Liberty Square.

"I want to do everything within the scope of my job to make Miami safer so that we have less and less of these incidents. I really believe in my heart that if we show them that we are committed to reducing gun violence, more people will help us," Colina said.

Colina adds that he is committed to reducing gun violence. As part of that effort, the police department is hosting a gun buyback from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Juan Pablo Duarte Park in the 1700 block of Northwest 28th Street.

