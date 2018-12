MIAMI - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Miami.

The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. at Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 34th Avenue.

A witness told Miami police that a motorcyclist was struck by a black vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and was listed in critical condition.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.