Dozens of golf carts catch fire at Melreese County Club

MIAMI - Dozens of golf carts caught fire late Tuesday at Melreese County Club, sending dark plumes of smoke over the area, officials said.

Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said 36 to 40 carts were burned at the city-owned golf course.

Several people on social media reported seeing the golf course on fire.

"On my way to the airport, and I see Melreese Golf Course on fire," Barry University Professor Tisa McGhee said on Twitter.

An ownership group led by David Beckham and Jorge Mas wants to turn the golf course into the site of a Major League Soccer stadium, offices and an entertainment complex. A voter referendum set for November will decide whether the project moves forward.

Authorities have closed Northwest 37th Avenue between Northwest 17th and Northwest 19th streets.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.