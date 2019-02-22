Multiple vehicles burglarized at apartment building parking garage in Miami

MIAMI - Multiple vehicles were burglarized overnight in the parking garage of an apartment building in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The burglaries were reported just after 8 a.m. Friday at the Modera apartment building near Northwest 14th Street and 14th Avenue.

Residents told Local 10 News more than a half dozen cars were broken into and one vehicle was stolen.

The victims said they had personal items taken, like credit cards, and are now dealing with making repairs to broken windows.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

