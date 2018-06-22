Murder suspect doesn't know how many times he shot victim, police say

Witnesses say they saw Michael Fernandez shoot Paulo Sanchez multiple times late Wednesday near Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood.

MIAMI - A 28-year-old man accused of killing another man Wednesday near Coconut Grove said he didn't know how many times he shot the victim, police said.

Michael Fernandez was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

According to an arrest affidavit, Miami police officers investigating the late-night shooting on Southwest 27th Lane found Fernandez at the scene.

Police said Fernandez confessed to pulling a .9 mm handgun out of his pocket and shooting the victim, identified as Paulo Sanchez, three times from about 10 feet away. Police said Fernandez admitted to firing another shot at Sanchez, 36, as he tried to run away.

"The defendant stated that he did not know how many times he shot the victim," the affidavit said.

Witnesses told police they saw Fernandez shoot Sanchez multiple times.

A motive for the shooting was not revealed.

Fernandez was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

