Newly obtained bodycam footage shows rough arrest in Overtown

MIAMI - A rough arrest that was captured on police bodycam footage in Miami was recently obtained by the Miami Herald.

The video from May 2017 shows Miami police officers chasing a robbery suspect, identified as Ravon Boyd, before they corner him in an alley between apartment buildings in an Overtown housing project known as "The Skittles."

The video shows Boyd putting his hands in the air and lowering himself to the ground.

Miami police Sgt. Claude Adam is then seen kicking at Boyd's face.

"I'm gonna kick you in your f------ mouth, you f------ piece of s---," an officer is heard saying in the video.

The Miami Herald reported that when the officers filed their reports, they claimed Boyd's hands were under his body and they believed he was "reaching for a weapon."

Internal Affairs investigators cleared Adam of wrongdoing, but they found that another officer, Brian Castro, covered his body camera during the takedown.

According to the Miami Herald, Castro resigned from the police department while the department was in the process of filing paperwork to fire him.

Miami's Civilian Investigative Panel, which is tasked with police oversight, is now examining the case.

The Miami Herald reported that Boyd's attorney turned down a request to provide a statement to Internal Affairs regarding the incident and that the Miami-Dade state attorney's office told investigators the takedown didn't seem to warrant a criminal charge.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.