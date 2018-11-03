Miami

Obama gets warm welcome at Coyo Taco in Wynwood

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

Coyo Taco shared this photo of former President Barack Obama making a stop at their restaurant on Friday.

MIAMI - Former President Barack Obama made a quick stop at the popular Coyo Taco restaurant in Miami's Wynwood on Friday afternoon. 

A couple of women made a screeching sound. Obama was with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson, after a rally at the Ice Palace.

The Miami Herald's David Smiley reported Obama ordered a Camaron taco, a Pollo al Carbon taco, a Cochinita Pibil taco, corn and guacamole, and he left a $40 tip in cash. 

 

A post shared by @rudeboysven on

 

A post shared by Jaron Kanfer (@jaronkanfer) on

 

A post shared by Kamil (@kamil.sal) on

 

Wow that was Kool!

A post shared by 🌹🐍Fangdaddy1%er🐍🌹 (@fangdaddy) on

 

What can I say... he loved the guac! @barackobama @coyotaco

A post shared by chefscottlinquist (@scott_linquist) on

 

@barackobama @andrewgillum @coyotaco

A post shared by chefscottlinquist (@scott_linquist) on

