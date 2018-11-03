Obama gets warm welcome at Coyo Taco in Wynwood

MIAMI - Former President Barack Obama made a quick stop at the popular Coyo Taco restaurant in Miami's Wynwood on Friday afternoon.
A couple of women made a screeching sound. Obama was with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson, after a rally at the Ice Palace.
The Miami Herald's David Smiley reported Obama ordered a Camaron taco, a Pollo al Carbon taco, a Cochinita Pibil taco, corn and guacamole, and he left a $40 tip in cash.
Former U.S. President Barack #Obama orders lunch with Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew #Gillum and U.S. Senator Bill #Nelson (D-FL) at the Coyo Taco restaurant on Friday in Miami. . Former President Obama visited the area to campaign for Nelson and Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. . 📷 Joe Raedle / @gettyimages
“I hear these are the best tacos around” is the way our president just walked into COYO TACO to eat. He went on to say how proud he is of us for being a small business and growing the way we have. We went on to tell him that we are opening in Lisbon this week and he said “I’m so proud of you guys” This is what United States is all about, hard-working immigrants and children of immigrants making their dreams come true.....this group of immigrants will always love you!!❤️❤️ Forever our President 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
