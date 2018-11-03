Obama gets warm welcome at Coyo Taco in Wynwood

Coyo Taco shared this photo of former President Barack Obama making a stop at their restaurant on Friday.

MIAMI - Former President Barack Obama made a quick stop at the popular Coyo Taco restaurant in Miami's Wynwood on Friday afternoon.

A couple of women made a screeching sound. Obama was with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson, after a rally at the Ice Palace.

The Miami Herald's David Smiley reported Obama ordered a Camaron taco, a Pollo al Carbon taco, a Cochinita Pibil taco, corn and guacamole, and he left a $40 tip in cash.

