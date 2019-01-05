Officer injured in crash involving unmarked vehicle in Miami's Liberty City

Miami police officers investigate a crash involving one of their own Friday night in Miami. Video courtesy of 305 Chasers

MIAMI - Two were injured in a Friday night crash involving an unmarked police car in Miami's Liberty City.

According to the Miami Police Department, an officer was involved in the crash on 55th Street, between Northwest 11th and 12th Avenue, west of Interstate 95.

"Both vehicles approached the intersection at which point the collision occurred," Officer Kiara Delva wrote in an e-mail.

After the impact, the officer's vehicle crashed into a home's fence. Miami Fire Rescue took the officer and the driver of the other vehicle, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

