Officers investigate ER entrance in Miami shooting

MIAMI - Crime scene tape surrounded the entrance at North Shore Hospital on early Friday morning with car battered by bullets and shattered windows in its center.

City of Miami police officers said the vehicle is believed to be part of a shooting that took place near Northwest 7th Avenue and 70th Street around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

Two people were shot and drove to the hospital, police officers said.

The car was left at North Shore as part of the investigation while at least one of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Crime Scene Investigators were seen in the residential area taking pictures and searching for clues as to what led up to the shooting.

This is an active investigation.

City of Miami police officers are requesting anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS

