MIAMI - Officials are investigating after a bomb threat was called into Miami International Airport this morning.

No evacuations have taken place, and no flights have been grounded.

Miami-Dade police say they are investigating the credibility of the threat.

The caller did not offer specific details on the type of airplane or terminal.

