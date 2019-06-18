Organization focused on human rights meets with Cuban exiles in Miami

MIAMI - A historic event took place in Miami Tuesday as the Organization for American States made its first trip out of Washington, DC in 60 years to meet with Cuban exiles.

The commission said they came to South Florida to present its report on human rights abuses in Cuba and to meet with those who suffered violations in Cuba.

"We’ve come to this city to get close to the Cuban exile community to obtain information to complete our mission of more direct monitoring." said Esmeralda Arosemena, president of the commission.

The commission says it has observed several human rights hurdles in Cuba, including restrictions on the right to freedom of assembly, political rights, and freedom of expression.

CLICK HERE to read the full report.

