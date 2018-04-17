Orlando man reported missing in Miami found 'hiding behind a wall'

MIAMI - An Orlando man who was reported missing and last seen at a Miami nightclub has been found, police said.

Miami police Officer Michael Vega said Tuesday that Jeremiah Chavez was found "hiding behind a wall" in Miami Shores.

Vega said Miami Shores police were called to a disturbance near the Archdiocese of Miami on Biscayne Boulevard.

"They took him into custody and we are seeking medical attention for him," Vega said in a news release.

Chavez's mother told Local 10 News that he disappeared Sunday after driving with three friends to Club Space. She said he called his sister and told her that someone was chasing him, so his sister called police.

"His family is reuniting with him now," Vega said.

No other information was immediately known.



