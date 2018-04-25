Owner of van carrying 250 gallons of gas arrested in Miami, police say

MIAMI - A man was arrested Wednesday after his van was found carrying more than 250 gallons of gasoline in the Little Havana section of Miami, police said.

Randy Gonzalez, 24, faces charges of traffic in counterfeit credit card and unlawful conveyance of fuel.

Several people reported smelling a strong odor of gasoline to police just before 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a white 1998 Ford Econoline van leaking fluid, police said. Officers found more than 250 gallons of gas inside the van, police said.

Police said these types of setups are extremely dangerous. The vehicles can essentially become rolling bombs.

Vans with these types of bladders have caused at least two explosions in the Miami area in the past several years.

The officers secured the gasoline and the van was impounded, police said.

The Miami Police Department said it received assistance on the case from the Miami-Dade Police Department Organized Crime Squad.

