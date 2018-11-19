Pair bought $400 in gift cards with stolen credit card, police say

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for two men who officers say bought more than $400 in Target gift cards with a stolen credit card.

Kiara Delva, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said one of the men used the stolen card around 9 p.m. on Aug. 31 at a Target store in the 3400 block of North Miami Avenue. He purchased gift cards worth about $412, Delva.

The same day, a second man attempted to buy another $400 worth of gift cards, but he was unsuccessful, Delva said. The man fled the store when employees flagged the purchase, Delva said.

On Monday, police released video footage of the men at the Target in the hope that someone could identify them.

Police described the first thief as a black man with a thin build around 25 years old. He was clean shaven with medium length dreadlocks.

Police described the second thief as a black man around 25 years old. He had short black hair and was unshaven.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Miami Police Department's Economic Crimes Unit at 305-603-6280 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

