Woman critically injured in Miami hit-and-run crash, officers say

MIAMI - A driver struck a woman Monday night near Miami's Graceland Memorial Park North cemetery and left the scene, according to the Miami Police Department.

Officers responded to investigate the crash about 8:30 p.m. on Eighth Street at Southwest 44th Avenue in Miami's Flagami neighborhood. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department, said the pedestrian was critically injured.

A worker at the nearby Valero gas station said the woman had been shopping there, and she was crossing the street before the driver of a black car struck her. Witnesses said the impact sent the woman flying into the air. She hit a white car and the ground.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. About 11:30 p.m., her belongings were still on the road. Officers closed off and the section of Eighth Street in both directions.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.