Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by SUV in Miami

MIAMI - A pedestrian was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after being struck by an SUV in Miami.

The windshield of the SUV was badly cracked after the vehicle slammed into the man on Northwest 54th Street near 12th Avenue.

Timothy Davenport said he saw the whole thing happen.

"The gentleman came out the Marathon gas station. We seen him. He was reading his lottery tickets. He basically just walked into traffic and he wasn't looking. He looked right, but didn't look left," Davenport said.

Davenport said the driver tried to stop, but couldn't.

He said the pedestrian flew off the windshield and landed on his side.

A shoe, umbrella and baseball cap could be seen lying in the middle of the street after the crash.

Eduardo Hernandez identified himself as the driver.

"I feel very bad that I hit a person," he told Local 10 News in Spanish.

Davenport said both he and the driver, along with several others, rushed over to help.

"He wanted to try to close his eyes, (but) he didn't close his eyes. I said, 'Talk to me, talk to me. Squeeze my hand. Let me know you're OK.' That's when the rescue units showed up," Davenport said.

Paramedics rushed the injured victim to the hospital.

"He had a deep head wound," Davenport said. "I think his left arm was broken (or) something like that. Thank God there was a city of Miami police officer (nearby)."

The victim's condition has not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.