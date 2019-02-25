Woman struck, killed by stolen car fleeing Miami police, authorities say

MIAMI - A woman was killed Sunday afternoon in Miami after she was struck by a car fleeing from Miami police in the city's Liberty City neighborhood, authorities said. Three police officers were also injured as they pulled four suspects from the crashed vehicle.

Officer Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said late Saturday the Miami-Dade County Police Department issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a maroon or red Hyundai Elantra that was stolen in an armed carjacking. On Sunday afternoon, Vega said the same vehicle was used in an armed robbery in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.

Just before 5 p.m., officers spotted the Elantra in Miami's Liberty City section and began pursuing the car, Vega said. During the chase, the Elantra ran a red light at Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 58th Street, striking a car driven by an off-duty Miami police officer, Vega said.

The Elantra sped away and then struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vega said the woman, who was in her 40s, had just left a funeral when she was killed.

The Elantra then flipped over and struck three parked cars. Vega said three police officers were hurt as they tried to remove the four suspects from the car. Vega said the officers found at least three guns inside the car.

Three of the suspects were juveniles and were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation, Vega said. The fourth suspect, a man who was injured in the crash, was also being treated at Jackson Memorial.

