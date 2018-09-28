People suffer from heat exhaustion while waiting in line for affordable housing applications

MIAMI - At least two people were taken to a hospital Friday after suffering heat exhaustion symptoms in Miami, authorities said.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, there was a long line of people Friday morning at the Palermo Lakes Apartments, located at 5311 NW Seventh St., waiting for affordable housing applications.

Carroll said several people started feeling faint in the heat and paramedics were called out.

Aside from the patients hospitalized, others were checked out and treated at the scene, Carroll said.





