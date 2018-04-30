Pepper spray discharged inside school bus carrying students in Miami, authorities say

MIAMI - Pepper spray was discharged inside a school bus that was carrying elementary and middle school students in Miami Monday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll, an Elsa School Bus picked up students from Kinloch Park Middle School and Kinlock Park Elementary School, and was in route to drop the students off when some of them complained of difficulty breathing.

Carroll said the bus driver immediately pulled over in the area of Southwest First Street and 44th Avenue and called 911.

Carroll said 52 students were being evaluated by Miami Fire Rescue personnel.

No students were taken to hospitals, he said.

It's unclear who discharged the pepper spray or why.

