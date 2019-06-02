Person who led police on chase after alleged robbery in custody, Miami police say

MIAMI - A person who led police on a chase after an alleged robbery Saturday evening has been taken into custody, according to Miami police.

Cellphone video captured the moments a gold Honda Odyssey was seen near Southwest Eighth Street and 29th Avenue. In close pursuit were dozens of Miami police officers.

With sirens blaring, officers followed the driver to the area of Coconut Grove, near Oak Avenue and Virginia Street. After police said he hit an officer's car, the driver then came to a crashing stop.

With nowhere to go, nearby residents told Local 10 News he bailed and then took off running.

"We had the whole Miami Police Department fly down here," said Nikolas Snyder, a witness. "From where this guy hit, he ended up getting out of the car and getting on a foot chase. A valet guy ended up spotting him out."

Local 10 News watched as the driver, with visible injuries to his face, was put into cuffs and placed into the back seat of a police cruiser.

According to investigators, the chase started after police received a call around 7:20 p.m. about a robbery in progress at a laundromat near 27th Avenue and Southwest 25th Terrace.

Officers said they tried to stop him when he drove off. Fortunately, they caught up to him a little over a mile away before anyone was hurt.

"It was definitely scary trying to figure out what was going on," Snyder said.

Miami police said no officers were injured. Local 10 News is working to learn the name of the driver and what charges he is facing.

