Pickup truck crashes into Miami barbershop

MIAMI - A pickup truck crashed into a barbershop early Tuesday in Miami, just weeks after a similar crash at the same business.

The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. at the Farandula #2 Barber Shop in the 4800 block of Northwest Seventh Street.

Miami police said they initially thought the crash may have been part of an attempted smash-and-grab burglary, but nothing was stolen.

The driver fled the scene after the crash.

There was mangled paneling and shattered glass in the parking lot outside the barber shop.

Workers spent much of the morning cleaning up the debris.

One of the managers told Local 10 News he believes the barbershop is being targeted. He said the same thing happened three weeks ago, and he thinks the same truck is responsible.

Despite the damage, the barbershop plans to reopen later Tuesday.

