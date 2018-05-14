Pickup truck stolen from auto dealership in Miami

MIAMI - A pickup truck was stolen last month from an auto dealership in Miami, authorities said.

The theft was reported April 19 at the H.A. Twins Corporation at 3000 NW 36th St.

Miami police said the owner told authorities that he locked and secured his business on April 18.

He said he returned to the dealership about 9 a.m. the next day and found a partial area of his property's fence had been broken down and a white 2008 Ford F-250 had been stolen from the property.

Surveillance video shows the pickup truck being driven through the fence as it was stolen.

Miami police said two thieves, a driver and a passenger, were wearing hooded sweaters to hide their identities.

Anyone with information about who they are is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

