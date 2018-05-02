Man faces charges after shooting at Miami pizzeria

MIAMI - Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man who is accused of shooting another man multiple times inside a pizzeria in the Flagami section of Miami.

Joan Djamal-Gonzalez faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report, around 8 p.m., the victim walked into the restaurant in the 200 block of Southwest 58th Avenue. A witness told police that the victim greeted Djamal-Gonzalez's mother and called to Djamal-Gonzalez to join them, the report said. Djamal-Gonzalez moved toward them, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, the report said.

The victim, who was shot in the ribs and in his left arm, ran from the restaurant, and he collapsed a few blocks away. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Police said the man will survive.

Police said officers arrested Djamal-Gonzalez about an hour after the shooting. Djamal-Gonzalez told police that the victim had a knife in his waistband and he had been afraid the victim would attack him.

Police said the victim did not have a knife on his person and witnesses said the man was unarmed.

Djamal-Gonzalez is currently being held at Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $10,000 bond.

