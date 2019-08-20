Police: Convicted felon arrested for possessing gun, threatening to kill ex-girlfriend

MIAMI - Miami police arrested a man they said pointed a gun at his ex-girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

According to authorities, 40-year-old Juan Lopez showed up at the home of a woman he dated earlier this year and waited outside for her to return.

Upon her arrival, the victim said she saw Lopez waiting by the front door of the home with a gun resting on his leg, per an arrest report.

The victim told police that she took out her own firearm which caused Lopez to run away, but not before stopping and pointing his gun at her from across the street.

Police were contacted by the victim and quickly established a perimeter in the area of Northwest 7th Street and 33rd Avenue.

Lopez was located by the City of Miami Police Gang Unit and taken into custody at 3940 Northwest 6th Street.

He's facing one felony count of aggravated assault with a firearm and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Lopez denied the allegations.



