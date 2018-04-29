Police find man shot to death inside crashed truck in Miami

MIAMI - Police found a man shot to death inside a crashed truck early Sunday in the Coral Way section of Miami.

Michael Vega, a spokesman for the Miami Police Department, said officers responded to a report of shooting about 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Southwest 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found three cars had been involved in a crash, police said.

Another male victim, who was bleeding from the mouth, was found at the scene, police said.

Police did not give any details about what led to the shooting, but neighbors said they were awakened by the crash.

"I was in my house, and I heard a big crash. A big boom! Something happened really bad," said Lester Hernandez, a witness.

Police blocked off the area around Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 18th Avenue for several hours while detectives investigated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

