Police find man shot to death inside crashed truck in Miami

MIAMI - Police found a man shot to death inside a crashed truck early Sunday in the Coral Way section of Miami.

Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega said officers were called to a report of shooting about 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Southwest 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found truck had crashed into two parked cars, Vega said.

Another man, who was a passenger in the truck, was found bleeding from the mouth, Vega said.

Police did not give any details about what led to the shooting, but neighbors said they were awakened by the crash.

"I was in my house, and I heard a big crash -- a big boom," witness Lester Hernandez said.

Police blocked off the area around Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 18th Avenue for several hours while detectives investigated.

The area is just steps away from Shenandoah Middle School, where Leandro Mora just bought a brand new home.

"This is going a be my new neighborhood and this happens," Mora said. "I thought it was going to be, you know, safer and we were not going to have these kind of things here."

Police identified the victim Monday as Emilio Perez, 19. Vega said a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-468-5900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.