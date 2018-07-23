Police identify 34-year-old victim killed in Miami condo shooting

MIAMI - A man killed Friday inside a luxury condominium building in Miami was identified by police Monday as 34-year-old Marley Jackson.

Miami police said Jackson's body was found about 1:30 a.m. Friday inside one of the units at the 601 Blue condominiums, 601 NE 36th St., near the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

People who knew the victim said his family lives in Philadelphia and he has been living in Miami for a while selling high-end jewelry.

"He was a really sweet guy. Everyone knows him. No one deserves this," neighbor Elizabeth Dallman said.

An employee at the high-rise building told Local 10 News that there was some sort of commotion involving a tenant who called the office. A short time later, shots were heard.

Vincent Tubiana has lived in the building for six years. He said security has always been tight.

"You can't get in here without having your photograph taken," he said.

Police don't know if the shooter lives in the building or was a visitor.

People who knew Jackson told Local 10 News that nothing appeared to have been stolen from the man's apartment, but authorities have not confirmed that.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

