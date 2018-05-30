Police identify man who led them on chase through downtown Miami

MIAMI - Authorities identified a Miami Gardens man they say ran over a police officer's foot during a traffic stop and sped away, setting off a chase through the streets of downtown Miami late Tuesday.

Xavier Maycox, 35, faces multiple charges, including grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

According to the arrest report, Maycox was driving a red Ford Escape when two police officers observed him running through a stop sign. When Maycox was stopped by the officers, he became upset, the report said.

"You guys are always (expletive) with me," he screamed at the officers, according to the arrest report.

Police said Maycox sped away as the officers approached the vehicle, running over the left foot of one of the officers.

Other officers pursued Maycox, who was driving recklessly and at one point drove into oncoming traffic on Biscayne Boulevard, the report said.

Maycox was eventually stopped at Northwest Fourth Court and Northwest Sixth Street, where he was arrested, the report said.

Maycox had a passenger in the car during the chase, but that person was not charged, police said.

Police later determined that the Ford Escape had been stolen from North Miami Beach.

Maycox is currently being held Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $21,000 bond.

