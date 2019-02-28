Police identify mother, son in Brickell murder-suicide

Solanye Matos Nava, 38, and her son, Luciano Matos, 5, died after falling from a Brickell high-rise condominium Monday night.

MIAMI - Police have identified the mother and son who fell from a Brickell high-rise building Monday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Solanye Matos Nava, 38, and her son, Luciano Matos, 5, died in what Miami police have deemed as a murder-suicide, Officer Michael Vega said Thursday.

The mother and son landed in an outdoor area on the sixth floor of the Rise condominiums. The building is part of the Brickell City Centre development.

Matos was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. His mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the murder-suicide hasn't been revealed.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.