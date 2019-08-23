Police in Miami hoping to find person responsible for horrible beating of elderly man

MIAMI - Police are investigating what led to an elderly man being severely beaten in Miami.

Neighbors of the 91-year-old man are heartbroken and angry. They are left expecting the worst as Candido Pla remains on life support at a local hospital.

"Somebody needs to pay for Candido lying there looking like that," said neighbor Wanda Bender.

Pla was found bloody and practically lifeless on his own bed. The incident took place earlier this month in Little Havana, at a residence near Flagler Street and Northwest 10th Avenue.

Neighbors told Local 10 that Pla has no family in South Florida, just a daughter in Cuba. They said she will have to take Pla off life support at this point.

"Nobody wants to live like that," said Bender. "I just don't understand [why this would happen]."

Police in Miami are distributing flyers in the neighborhood Friday in hopes of finding the person responsible for the horrible crime.

"I can't even go back to the hospital because it's like looking at my granddad and all I want to do is cry," said Bender. "People out there need to know that man would've given you the shirt off his back had he thought you needed it more than he did."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

