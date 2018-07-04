Police investigate after Miami nursing home receives bomb threat

MIAMI - Police are investigating after a nursing home in Miami's Little Havana section received a bomb threat late Tuesday.

Police have closed the area around the Victoria Nursing Home in the 900 block of Northwest Third Street to traffic. Police advised people to avoid the area.

The building was not evacuated. Officers are conducting sweeps of each floor looking for explosives.

On Monday, several news organizations, including Local 10, received e-mails claiming that the author intended to "shoot up" Jackson Memorial Hospital. The west wing of the hospital was put on lockdown and other portions of the complex were briefly evacuated. Authorities found no evidence of a threat and reopened the hospital after about two hours.

Seven other South Florida hospitals were also targeted with similar threats and Jackson Memorial Hospital was the subject of similar shooting scare Friday. In that case, authorities said the threat was made with a phone call that originated from somewhere inside the medical center.

It's unclear whether the threat to the nursing home was related to the hospital scares.

In addition to the hospital scares, the Miami Police Department bomb squad has been called to several locations in recent weeks to investigate suspicious packages. While the police operations briefly shut down city streets, causing traffic delays, no explosives were found.

