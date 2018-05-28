Police investigate after officer fires gun in Wynwood

MIAMI - Police are investigating after an officer fired his gun early Monday in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

Miami police said the shooting happened near Northwest Second Avenue and Northwest 29th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Officer Kenia Fallat said before the shooting, officers working in the area had been approached by a group of people who said they were assaulted.

After being provided a description of the attackers, officers approached possible suspects they spotted and then shots were fired, Fallat said.

One officer fired his gun, but no one was hit.

The events leading up to shots being fired are unknown and are under investigation.

Detectives are speaking to the group who reported the assault and a person detained after the officer-involved shooting, Fallat said.

