Police investigate report of gun inside Miami elementary school

MIAMI - A Miami elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Friday after police received a tip that a student brought a gun to an after school event, officials said.

Officers from multiple agencies responded around 5 p.m. at Charles Drew Elementary School in the 1700 block of Northwest 60th in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood.

Jaquelyn Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said the tip appeared to be unfounded. Calzadilla said the student was located, but did have a weapon. Police searched also the school for a gun but did not find anything, she said.

