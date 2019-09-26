Police investigate threat posted to Marlins Facebook page

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are investigating a social media threat posted to the Miami Marlins Facebook page.

According to Andy Slater, the post included "Death threats coming to all people that live in Miami" and "someone might bomb the city."

The Marlins have already wrapped up their home schedule for the 2018 season, but the Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers are scheduled to face off in football at the stadium on Nov. 23.

A representative with Miami-Dade County's Division of Homeland Security confirmed the department is looking into the threat and is "working closely with other agencies to ensure the safety of all."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.