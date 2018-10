MIAMI - City of Miami police are asking the public's help in finding a missing teen last seen Thursday.

Kaitlyn Alexis, 15, was last seen yesterday wearing a bleached green t-shirt and black basketball shorts near 141 N.W. 26th Avenue in Miami.

If anyone has information on Kaitlyn's whereabouts, they are urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 6303.

