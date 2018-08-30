Police looking for person of interest in killing at Miami high-rise

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a person of interest connected to a July killing in a luxury condominium building.

Police released video from the building's security cameras of the person of interest Thursday in hopes that someone could identify him.

The person of interest is described as a black man with short cropped hair and a tattoo on his right bicep. It appears that he may have a birthmark or injury on his left forearm, police said.

Police said James Stanton and an accomplice entered the victim's apartment just after 1 a.m. on July 20 and fatally shot 34-year-old Marley Jackson after a brief struggle. Stanton and the accomplice also stole a Louis Vuitton messenger bag and then fled the 601 Blue condominiums on Northeast 36th Street, police said.

Police would not say whether the person of interest was Stanton's accomplice.

Stanton, 28, was arrested five days later. He faces a charge of first-degree murder. At the time of his arrest, police did not say whether Stanton and Jackson knew each other.

People who knew the victim, Marley Jackson, 34, said his family lives in Philadelphia and he had been living in Miami for a while selling high-end jewelry.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call homicide detectives at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

