Police: Man involved in shooting along I-95 committed another crime minutes earlier

MIAMI - There are new details emerging from Monday's shooting on I-95.

Local 10 has learned that a man involved in that incident was allegedly involved in a crime that occurred just minutes before the highway shooting.

The victim in that crime spoke to Local 10's Janine Stanwood but did not want to show his face.

He said he was terrorized with his 3-year-old daughter.

"I was holding my phone in my hand talking to a mechanic and this guy approached me," he said. "He lifted up his hoodie and pointed a gun at me. He grabbed my phone, he patted me down and took my wallet. He told me turn around and don't look back."

Police say the man who is charged with that robbery, 21-year-old Brandon Telemaque, was the same man behind the wheel of a gray Infiniti that was shot up on I-95 Monday.

When the car peeled into the Jackson Memorial Hospital North parking lot, alert officers realized that it matched the description of a vehicle they were looking for.

It still isn't clear if the highway shooting is somehow connected to the robbery.

As for Telemaque, he remains behind bars at the BSO main jail on no bond.

