Police officer suffers minor injuries in Miami crash

MIAMI - A Miami police officer suffered minor injuries in a car crash Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of 2059 NW 24th Ave.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly before noon as authorities investigated what happened and worked to clear the scene.

It appeared that a patrol car and one other vehicle were involved in the collision.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Northwest 24th Avenue was closed from 20th Street to 21st Street during the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

