Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Miami's Overtown

MIAMI - Miami police officers are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one wounded in Miami's Overtown Thursday night.

Officers were surrounding an area near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Fifth Avenue where there were at least 20 to 25 shots fired.

There was a lifeless body near a playground at the Henry Reeves Park and the Culmer Place Head Start preschool. The person wounded was at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

