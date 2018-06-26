Police release video of chase through downtown Miami

MIAMI - Miami police released body camera video Tuesday from a car chase through downtown last month.

Police said 35-year-old Xavier Maycox led officers on the chase in a stolen car. A passenger inside the car, Keivth Wilson, 33, was also arrested and faces charges of trespassing.

According to the arrest report, Maycox was driving a red Ford Escape when two police officers observed him running through a stop sign. When Maycox was stopped by the officers, he became upset, the report said.

"You guys are always (expletive) with me," he screamed at the officers, according to the arrest report.

Police said Maycox sped away as the officers approached the vehicle, running over the left foot of one of the officers.

Other officers pursued Maycox, who was driving recklessly and at one point drove into oncoming traffic on Biscayne Boulevard, the report said.

Xavier Maycox

Maycox was eventually stopped at Northwest Fourth Court and Northwest Sixth Street, where he was arrested, the report said.

Police later determined that the Ford Escape had been stolen from North Miami Beach.

Maycox faces multiple charges, including grand theft auto and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

