Police respond to reports of shots fired near Brownsville Middle School

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police and Miami police officers responded to reports of shots being fired Tuesday morning near Brownsville Middle School, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the agencies are working together, but have yet to find any victims near the school at 4899 NW 24th Ave.

He said several 911 calls were made regarding a possible shooting.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman said the school was placed on lockdown during the police response.

No other details were immediately released.

