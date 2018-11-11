Police search for 91-year-old woman missing for over a week

Maria Balsa, 91, was last seen on Nov. 2, police said.

MIAMI - Police are searching for a 91-year-old Miami woman who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said Maria Balsa was last seen on Nov. 2 near her home in the 400 block of Southwest 56th Avenue.

Police said she weighs about 120 pounds and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She has brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a white nightgown with flowers on it.

Anyone with information about Balsa's whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6319.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.