Police search for hit-and-run driver after cyclist was left to die

MIAMI - A cyclist who was seriously hurt last week in a hit-and-run crash along the Rickenbacker Causeway said he may never fully recover from his injuries.

“I had a lacerated liver, a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, which was also bleeding,” Jorge Rouco said.

Rouco, of Sunny Isles Beach, was riding his bike west on the causeway when he was struck by a car around 7 p.m. on April 2.

“It’s the best way I can describe it: I got violently taken off of my bicycle. My bicycle didn't get hit I was ripped off my bicycle,” Rouco said.

The driver of the car didn't stop to help him, but fellow cyclists rushed to his aid. He was eventually rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are investigating, but Rouco did not get a good look at the car that hit him.

A week after the crash, Rouco urged the driver to turn himself in.

“It’s incredible that somebody can be OK morally with themselves and not do the right thing,” Rouco said. “Please, please do the right thing and come forward, please.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

