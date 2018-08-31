Man with paint ball rifle prompts schools' lockdown in Miami's Flagami

MIAMI - A man who was removing a paint ball rifle out of his trunk near a Regions Bank in Miami's Flagami neighborhood set off a police search and prompted administrators to activate school lockdown protocols.

Dozens of police officers searched for the man around the bank at 4196 W. Flagler St., and closed Flagler Street between Southwest 41st and 42nd Avenues.

Officers closed Flagler Street between Southwest 41st and 42nd Avenues. Photo by Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg

The mother of an 11-year-old student, who was at Kinlock Park Elementary School at 4275 NW First St., said she was terrified. Her son sent her pictures from his cell phone. His teacher was on the ground and the boy told her he was told to do the same.

A teacher at a Kinlock Park school asked his students to hide under their desks on Friday, as officers searched for a man in the Flagami neighborhood. Courtesy of Local 10 News viewer

When Kinlock Park Middle School students at 4340 NW 3rd St. were released from their classrooms, some hugged in the hallway.

Students at Kinlock Park Middle School hug after a school lockdown on Friday. Courtesy of Local 10 News viewer

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.