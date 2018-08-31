Police search for man who robbed candy-seller at gunpoint in Coral Way

MIAMI - Miami police are searching for a man accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint last week in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood.

Detectives released video from surveillance cameras Friday in hopes someone can identify the man.

Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the victim was selling candy outside a grocery store around 10 p.m. on Aug. 20 when he was approached by a man who said his girlfriend wanted to buy some candy.

The victim agreed to walk to the woman's house to make the sale, Fallat said. A few minutes into the walk in the 3100 block of Southwest 23rd Street, the man pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim's stomach and demanded money, Fallat said.

Fearing for his life, the victim handed over his money and the man fled, Fallat said.

Police described the gunman as having dark skin with a low cut hairstyle. He has a medium build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, camouflage pants and black slides.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Miami Police Department's robbery unit at 305-603-6370 and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.