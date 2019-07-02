Police search for Miami woman accused of abducting 7-year-old daughter

Miami police say Dynovia Randle abducted her 7-year-old daughter, Saniyya Florence.

MIAMI - Police are searching for a Miami woman accused of abducting her 7-year-old daughter.

Miami police said Dynovia Randle and Saniyya Florence were last seen Saturday afternoon on Northwest 12th Avenue.

Police said Randle, 38, was last seen wearing a short blue dress, while Saniyya was last seen wearing a red jumper.

Randle is believed to be driving a beige Chevrolet Silverado with Florida license plate IRW C02.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.



