Police search for missing 12-year-old Miami boy

MIAMI - City of Miami police are looking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jordan Bustillo was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 1700 block of Northwest 19th Street.

Bustillo, who is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weights 130 lbs., was wearing a black sweater, blue jean shorts and black sandals.

If you have information about this missing person call 305-603-6321, 305-603-6300, or e-mail to 40738@miami-police.org

