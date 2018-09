Arabella Covil, 13, was reported missing from 3124 Aviation Ave. in Miami.

MIAMI - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Miami.

Arabella Covil was reported missing Thursday from 3124 Aviation Ave.

Miami police said the teenager was last seen wearing a white blouse with black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

